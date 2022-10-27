Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee: police

article

A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said.

It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.

Police said the man, 80, was walking when the wheel hit him. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, police said.