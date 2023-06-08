Westown Day Market returns with food trucks, fun, and drought concerns

The Westown Day Market kicked off its summer season Thursday, June 8. Family, fun and food trucks filled Zeidler Union Square for the return of the Westown Day Market.

"I think so many people are coming back to their offices," said, "Looking for these fun, exciting ways to take a break from the work day."

Milwaukee's current drought is causing Sam Pickens to worry about Buzzy Bees Honey.

Buzzy Bees Honey

"So the warmer days are better for the bees," said Pickens. "But we do need a little bit of rain to feed those flowers that the bees get their resources from."

The National Weather Service's latest report said we're in a moderate drought. The last time it was this bad during the growing season was summer 2021.

Even in the midst of a drought, native species still find a way to keep on blooming. These small setbacks aren't keeping the market and vendors from working for their customers.

"We only do special events now because it's pretty cool that we can pick and choose which ones we wanna do," Pickens said.

"We’re less focused on produce," said the executive director of Westown Association, Staciey Callies. "More on restaurant tours, food trucks, and local makers like you would see at the night market."

Buzzy Bees Honey plans to bring their observation hive to each Westown Day Market event they attend. They attend to help educate attendees on bees.

Learn more about the Westown Day Market by going to Westown.org/events/daymarket.