The Brief Mosquitoes in Milwaukee County tested positive for West Nile virus. The Wisconsin DHS said it's a sign of the first virus activity in the state this year. State health officials have tips to avoid mosquito bites and symptoms to watch for.



Mosquitoes in Milwaukee County tested positive for West Nile virus, which the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday is part of the first virus activity in the state this year.

In addition to the mosquitoes testing positive, the DHS said a wild bird in Bayfield County tested positive for West Nile virus. While there are signs the virus could be transmitted, there have been no human cases reported so far this year.

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How does West Nile virus spread?

What we know:

West Nile virus spreads to humans, birds and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus does not spread directly from person to person.

What are West Nile virus symptoms?

Why you should care:

The DHS said most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience any symptoms. However, those who do experience fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash and fatigue.

Anyone with a compromised immune system, including older adults, is at greater risk of developing a severe illness – which can be fatal. Severe illness symptoms include a high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, paralysis, seizure and coma, according to the health agency.

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According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms usually present two to six days after a mosquito bite. It may take longer for symptoms to present, especially for those with a weakened immune system.

How many cases are reported each year?

By the numbers:

Wisconsin health officials have monitored West Nile virus in the state since 2011, tracking mosquitoes, animals and humans. There are an average of 19 human cases reported in Wisconsin each year.

The CDC said roughly 2,000 people are diagnosed with the virus each year. More than 1,300 of those people report severe illness, and more than 130 people die. The number of diagnoses is considered an underestimate of total cases because most people do not develop symptoms or attribute mild symptoms they experience to other illnesses.

How to prevent West Nile virus?

What you can do:

According to the DHS, the best way to avoid illnesses that mosquitoes spread is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus continue until there is a hard frost, meaning temperatures drop below 28 degrees for at least four straight hours.

The DHS also provided the following tips on how to avoid mosquito bites and how to mosquito-proof your home:

Avoid mosquito bites

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-proof your home

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around homes by removing stagnant water from items around the property. For example:Empty standing water that has collected in tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use.Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Empty standing water that has collected in tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use.

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.