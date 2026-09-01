West Nile virus in Lake County, Illinois; 1st human case of 2026 identified

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The Brief The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus for 2026. A Lake County resident in their 40s became ill in early August. Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms of illness.



The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center has confirmed the county's first human case of neuroinvasive West Nile virus for 2026, involving a resident in their 40s who fell ill in early August.

Out of 572 mosquito batches tested in 2026, 136 have come back positive for West Nile virus, which typically peaks between July and September, according to the ake County Health Department and Community Health Center.

What they're saying:

"Our time spent outdoors typically increases during the summer months, which also increases our exposure to mosquitoes," said Christopher Hoff, Executive Director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center. "Remember to take steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes to reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus."

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Protect yourself

What you can do:

Follow the "4 Ds of Defense" to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes:

Drain : Drain standing water from items around your home, yard, and business.

Defend : When outdoors, use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undecanone, or IR3535 and reapply according to label directions.

Dawn to Dusk : Protect yourself all day and night, and wear repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.

Dress: Wear long sleeves, pants, and closed-toe shoes when outdoors to cover your skin.

Symptoms

What we know:

While most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms, those who do typically fall ill three to 15 days following a mosquito bite.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches, while rare neurological complications like encephalitis or meningitis can cause severe issues such as a stiff neck, confusion, sudden weakness, balance problems, or death.

People older than 60 years and individuals with weakened immune systems and/or multiple medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.