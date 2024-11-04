Expand / Collapse search

West Milwaukee fatal shooting; 54th and National, man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 4, 2024 5:53am CST
West Milwaukee
    • An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in West Milwaukee. 
    • It happened near the Best Western at 54th and National. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - West Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Nov. 3 near 54th and National.  

Police say a 38-year-old Milwaukee man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, fled the area before police arrived. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

