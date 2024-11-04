West Milwaukee fatal shooting; 54th and National, man dead

article

West Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Nov. 3 near 54th and National.

Police say a 38-year-old Milwaukee man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, fled the area before police arrived.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.