14-year-old missing girl; last seen at friend's house in West Bend

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding Abigail Taft, who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28, around 11:30 p.m.

According to officials, Taft planned to stay overnight at a friend's house in West Bend and return home the following afternoon. She has not returned home and is believed to still be in the West Bend area.

Taft is 5'3, 115 lbs, and has long brown hair with blond streaks. She wears pink rubber bands on her braces.

Anyone with any information regarding her current whereabouts, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.