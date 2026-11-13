West Bend homicides: Mother, 2 children fatally shot, 3rd hospitalized

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The Brief On Saturday, Nov. 7, West Bend police responded to a home near Washington and Wisconsin after a visiting relative discovered multiple shooting victims. Officers found a mother, two of her children, and her live-in partner dead from gunshot wounds, while a third child survived and was taken to a hospital. Investigators say the evidence indicates the 54-year-old man, David Slawnikowski, was the person who shot everyone, and then shot and killed himself.



West Bend police say that the adult woman and two children who were found dead inside a home in West Bend on Saturday, Nov. 7 were shot and killed by 54-year-old David Slawnikowski, who then shot and killed himself. He was also found in the home.

A third child was also shot but survived and was taken to the hospital.

A dog was also found dead in the home.

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The West Bend Police Department is providing more details on the investigation.

On Nov. 7 at about 11:47 a.m., West Bend 911 Dispatch got a call reporting multiple dead people inside a home at 125 East Washington Street in the City of West Bend.

Four people, including two children, and a dog were found dead inside a home in West Bend, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Nov. 7. (FOX6 News Milwaukee)

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The victims were discovered by an adult family member who did not live at the residence, who was dropping off their young child for childcare purposes. The adult family member immediately contacted the West Bend Police Department upon discovering the victims.

Responding officers entered the residence and found an adult male, an adult female, and two children dead in the residence with gunshot wounds. A third child was found alive in the home with a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other people were found in the residence.

The adult female and three children were related as mother and children and all lived at the residence. The adult male was not related to the victims, but lived at the residence and had been in a long-term relationship with the mother.

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The investigation determined the deaths of the adult woman and two children in the home to be homicides as the result of fatal gunshot wounds. The injury to the third child has been determined to be an attempted homicide by gunshot wound.

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Police say that at this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates the adult male, previously identified as 54-year-old David Slawnikowski, shot and killed the mother and two children, shot the third child, and then shot and killed himself.

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Ongoing investigation

What you can do:

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

Police also urge the public to contact Friends, Inc at 262-334-5598 if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence.