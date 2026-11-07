West Bend death investigation: 4 dead, including 2 kids

The Brief Four people and a dog were found dead inside a West Bend home on Saturday, Nov. 7. Two of the deceased were children. Another child was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said the suspect was among the deceased individuals inside.



Four people, including two children, and a dog were found dead inside a home in West Bend on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Another child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Four people killed in West Bend

What we know:

The incident occurred near Edgewood and Wisconsin at around 11:47 a.m.

According to West Bend police, a woman, a boy, a girl and a man were all found dead inside the home.

Another girl was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Four people, including two children, and a dog were found dead inside a home in West Bend, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Nov. 7. (FOX6 News Milwaukee)

A dog was also found dead in the home.

"Everybody within the home is connected to one another," said Lt. Brian McAndrews of the West Bend Police Department.

Dig deeper:

"We believe the suspect was involved inside the individuals deceased. A firearm that we believe was involved was found inside the home," McAndrews said.

Identities have not been released as family members of the victims are still being notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the public.

What they're saying:

"Everyone’s just in shock. I was definitely in shock not knowing who was still. I don’t know. I just couldn’t fathom," said Vera Ley, an area resident.

"I’m just down here trying to figure out if these were some of my kids friends," Ley said. "My family and I will be praying for them."

Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000.

Police also urge the public to contact Friends Inc at 262-334-5598 if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence.