West Bend hit-and-run; pedestrian hurt, dog dead, driver sought

article

The Brief The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened on Hillcrest Drive in West Bend on April 20. A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A dog died at the scene.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian hurt and dog dead in West Bend.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 20.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hillcrest Drive after turning from Nabob Drive when it struck both a pedestrian and a dog.

The driver continued eastbound from the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The dog died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2019–2022 Chevrolet 1500 or 2500 pickup truck.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.