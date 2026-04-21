West Bend hit-and-run; pedestrian hurt, dog dead, driver sought
WEST BEND, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian hurt and dog dead in West Bend.
Hit-and-run crash
What we know:
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 20.
Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hillcrest Drive after turning from Nabob Drive when it struck both a pedestrian and a dog.
The driver continued eastbound from the scene.
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The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The dog died at the scene.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2019–2022 Chevrolet 1500 or 2500 pickup truck.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.