The Brief A worker was killed in a town of West Bend construction site accident. It happened on County Highway NN near Silver Lake. The sheriff's office said the worker became pinned underneath a pile of lumber.



A worker was pinned underneath lumber and killed after an accident at a town of West Bend construction site on Wednesday morning, April 29.

What they're saying:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the 911 call came in just before 9:30 a.m. The caller said a worker was pinned under a pile of lumber at a new home construction site on County Highway NN near Silver Lake.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Deputies and rescue personnel went to the scene, where other workers had been able to remove the victim from beneath the lumber pile. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said its initial investigation found a telescopic handler had removed a pallet of lumber from a trailer and, with the lumber off the trailer but still on the handler's forks, two people tried to secure the load with a ratchet strap. While attaching the strap, the lumber shifted and slid off the forks – pinning the worker underneath the lumber.

What's next:

The investigation, which includes assistance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is ongoing.