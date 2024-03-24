West Allis wheelchair rugby tournament at Lane Middle School

The sound of wheels crashing filled the gym at Lane Middle School in West Allis on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

All that noise was part of a two-day wheelchair rugby tournament.

Participating was the Oscar Mike Militia – an all-veteran wheelchair rugby team.

"Wheelchair rugby is the greatest adaptive sport ever made. It's a four-on-four game where we get to smash into each other and try to get the ball across the goal line," said Noah Currier, wheelchair rugby athlete.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Oscar Mike Militia ended day two with two victories.

This was the 7th annual wheelchair rugby tournament.