West Allis, Wauwatosa fire department merger; common councils approve

Wauwatosa and West Allis approved an intergovernmental agreement to create a joint fire department. It will be named Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue. The joint fire department is anticipated to begin operations in early 2027.



The Common Councils of Wauwatosa and West Allis voted on Tuesday, Feb. 24 to approve the creation of a joint fire department, which will be named Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue.

The joint fire department is anticipated to begin operations in early 2027.

Fire department merger

What we know:

There are many next steps before a joint fire department can officially begin. One step includes the Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue applying for funding through the State Innovation Fund, which offers a significant opportunity for the merged department.

Other steps related to beginning a joint fire department include forming a governing board and fire commission, working on decisions that would affect facilities, staffing, and more.

What they're saying:

"By joining forces, we’re creating a stronger, more efficient fire and EMS service that benefits every resident. This partnership means faster response times, better use of taxpayer dollars, and access to additional funding opportunities that will strengthen public safety for years to come," said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

"For many years, through shared service agreements, our fire departments have worked closely together," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. "The merger is a logical step forward, and will preserve and strengthen the level of service we offer to residents of both communities."

Study of potential benefits

The backstory:

The two cities hired a consulting firm to study the potential benefits of combining their departments. The 40-page report was presented in September 2025 during the first public meeting in West Allis, where leaders and residents reviewed the findings.

The study concluded that merging is "optimal" for both communities.

The study estimates a combined department would save about $7 million over five years. A joint department could increase taxes, though officials have not said by how much.

The departments already assist each other on calls, and officials say combining dispatch centers and leadership teams would help maintain service levels.