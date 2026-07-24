West Allis standoff, home break-in near 76th and Lapham; man charged

article

The Brief A New Berlin man faces criminal charges after a home break-in led to a standoff in West Allis. It happened near 76th and Lapham on July 20. Police used "less than lethal munitions" and a taser to take the man into custody.



A New Berlin man has been criminally charged in connection with a home break-in and standoff in West Allis on Monday afternoon, July 20.

Craig Surdyk, 53, is facing the following charges: burglary (armed), failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take person into custody, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

Home break-in

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the area of 76th and Lapham for an "unlawful entry" report at around 11:20 a.m. A caller said a man pounded on his door to say he needed help and that someone was trying to kill him, per the complaint.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, the man reportedly walked to the home next door, pounded on the front screen door, smashed a window, and forced his way inside.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The complaint states that upon arrival, police observed damage to the home's front window and spotted an individual inside, subsequently identified as Craig Surdyk.

West Allis police involved in standoff near 76th and Lapham on July 20, 2026.

According to the complaint, the officer identified himself as law enforcement and requested Surdyk approach the door, at which point he observed Surdyk carrying a black knife.

During negotiations, Surdyk indicated he was in possession of a firearm. Upon hearing a loud bang on the south side of the residence, officers retreated and deployed a tactical response team to contain the perimeter and execute the arrest.

Investigators later determined the noise was likely caused by Surdyk throwing a hard object through a window. Police did not recover any firearms at the scene, per the complaint.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Standoff

Dig deeper:

Officers set up a perimeter and SWAT personnel were called in, leading to a standoff. Surdyk eventually stepped outside—knife still in hand—after a 40-minute standoff with police.

Police used "non-lethal ammunition" and a taser to take him into custody, court filings say. He received medical attention at the scene and was then taken to a hospital.

While in custody, Surdyk informed detectives that he had been using methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Officers observed significant damage to multiple items within the residence, including a TV and windows.