West Allis standoff, arrest after home break-in near 76th and Lapham

The Brief West Allis police arrested a man after a home break-in and standoff on Monday. It happened near 76th and Lapham. Police said the suspect was armed with a knife. The incident and what led to it remain under investigation.



West Allis police arrested a man after a home break-in and standoff on Monday afternoon, July 20.

76th and Lapham

The backstory:

Police were called to the area of 76th and Lapham for "suspicious activity" at around 2:20 p.m. A caller said a man pounded on his door to say he needed help and that someone was trying to kill him, according to police.

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Later, police got another call that a man had smashed a window and gone into a home. Officers saw a man inside the home and confirmed with the homeowner that nobody should be there at that time.

West Allis police involved in standoff near 76th and Lapham on July 20, 2026.

Suspect arrested after standoff

What we know:

Police said the man had a knife and tried to talk to him, and he told officers he had a gun. A window of the home then broke, and officers heard what could've been gunfire, but have not confirmed whether a shot was fired.

Officers set up a perimeter and SWAT personnel were called in, leading to a standoff. The man came outside – still holding a knife – after approximately 40 minutes of officers ordering him to leave the home.

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Police used "less than lethal munitions" and a taser to take the man into custody. He received medical attention at the scene and was then taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect or provide any details about his condition. The incident and what led to it remain under investigation.