West Allis pursuit; officer struck, suspect arrested after crash

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The Brief West Allis police say a driver fled a traffic stop and struck an officer on Monday. Police say the vehicle crashed into another car near 84th and I-94, with no injuries reported. Authorities say the driver was found on Honey Creek Parkway and arrested after a perimeter was set up.



A driver who fled a traffic stop struck an officer and later crashed into another vehicle before being taken into custody in West Allis on Monday, March 23.

What we know:

The West Allis Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 5:15 p.m. near 82nd Street and Greenfield Avenue when the vehicle fled.

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During the incident, part of the fleeing vehicle struck an officer. Authorities say the officer was not injured.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which then crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on 84th, just north of I-94.

Police say the driver ran from the scene, while a passenger remained and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Dig deeper:

Officers established a perimeter and later located the driver in the 100 block of Honey Creek Parkway, where the suspect was taken into custody.

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West Allis police were assisted by the Wauwatosa Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.