The Brief A West Allis man is charged with attempted homicide after a police shooting in October. Prosecutors said he pointed a gun in an officer's face, which was captured on bodycam. Records show the man was on supervised release for a prior drug conviction.



A West Allis man is charged with attempted homicide after prosecutors said he pointed a gun at an officer, who then shot and wounded him, in October.

Charges filed

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 31-year-old Mitchell Gamroth with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two gun possession felonies and cocaine possession.

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Wisconsin Department of Corrections and court records show he was on supervised release for a prior drug conviction at the time of the police shooting and, prior to that, was convicted of armed robbery.

Mitchell Gamroth

West Allis police shooting

The backstory:

It all unfolded near 71st and Lincoln the night of Oct. 27. West Allis police said officers and DOC probation and parole agents were conducting scheduled home checks of people who were out on supervised release.

Police said they went to check on a man, now identified as Gamroth, and he had a gun. An officer shot and wounded him. The 31-year-old was wounded and taken to a hospital, but no one else was hurt.

71st and Grant, West Allis

Dig deeper:

A criminal complaint said Gamroth told law enforcement he had to use the bathroom when they came to check on him. While he was in the bathroom, officers saw suspected cocaine in his bedroom. Gamroth partially opened the bathroom door but refused to come out.

According to court filings, officers tried pushing open the bathroom door to pull him out, and after a struggle, got the door open and saw Gamroth holding a gun. He then looked at an officer and pointed a gun inches away from the officer's face with his finger on the trigger. At around the same time, "the sound of a click consistent with the sound of a trigger being pulled with no round being fired" was heard on an officer's body-worn camera.

Mitchell Gamroth points gun at West Allis police officer (Courtesy: MCDAO)

The complaint said the officer tried pushing the gun away while ordering Gamroth to drop the weapon as he yelled "die b****" before an officer shot him. In a statement to police, one of Gamroth's relatives said he told her that he would "rather die than go back to jail."

Gamroth's gun was loaded but there was no round in the chamber, court filings said. A further search of Gamroth's bedroom uncovered cocaine and marijuana, as well as another gun and items "commonly used to package narcotics."