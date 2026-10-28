West Allis police shooting near 71st and Grant; 31-year-old man wounded

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The Brief A man was shot and wounded by West Allis police near 71st and Grant on Tuesday night, Oct. 27. The officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative duty. The City of Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigative agency.



A 31-year-old man was shot and wounded by West Allis police near 71st and Grant on Tuesday night, Oct. 27. The shooting happened during a scheduled probation or parole home visit.

Officer-involved shooting

The Details:

West Allis police officers collaborated with Wisconsin Department of Corrections probation and parole agents on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to conduct scheduled home checks of individuals under community supervision within the city.

According to the West Allis Police Department, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers were conducting one of these visits at a residence near 71st and Grant. During the check, they encountered the male subject of the visit, who was armed with a firearm.

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During the encounter, a West Allis police officer discharged their firearm, striking the 31-year-old man. Officers rendered aid until the West Allis Fire Department arrived, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

No officers, parole agents, or bystanders were injured.

Officers involved

What's next:

Per West Allis Police Department protocol, the officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative duty.

The West Allis Police Department requested the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (M.A.I.T.) conduct the investigation into the officer involved in the shooting.

The City of Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigative agency.