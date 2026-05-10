West Allis police chase leads to crash, Wauwatosa fire truck sideswiped

article

The Brief West Allis police chased a vehicle stolen from Milwaukee after the driver refused to pull over Sunday evening.

The chase ended at 108th and Bluemound when the suspects sideswiped a Wauwatosa fire truck and crashed the vehicle.

After a brief attempt to flee on foot, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 15-year-old Green Bay boy were arrested.

A West Allis police chase on Sunday evening, May 10, led to a crash at 108th and Bluemound, when the vehicle sideswiped a Wauwatosa fire truck.

Crash at 108th and Bluemound

What we know:

It was around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when West Allis officers attempted to stop a vehicle listed as stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pursuit went east on Greenfield Avenue onto the freeway, ultimately going westbound on I-94 and then exited the freeway. The pursuit traveled east on Bluemound Road, and the fleeing vehicle ultimately crashed in the area of 108th and Bluemound. The fleeing vehicle sideswiped a Wauwatosa Fire truck.

Officials said both occupants of the vehicle ran from the crash scene, but were ultimately taken into custody. An 18-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 15-year-old boy from Green Bay were arrested.

West Allis police received help from Brookfield police, Elm Grove police, Wauwatosa police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office.