West Allis police chase ends in crash; driver arrested for OWI

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The Brief West Allis police were involved in a pursuit Friday morning. The pursuit ended in a crash near Holt Avenue and Lenox Street. The driver was arrested for fleeing an officer, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI causing great bodily harm and operating without a license causing great bodily harm.



A 19-year-old man was taken into custody early Friday morning, March 13, following a police chase in West Allis.

Police chase

What we know:

According to West Allis police, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 70th and Washington.

The vehicle did not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

Stops sticks were deployed at 70th and Greenfield Avenue. The vehicle continued to flee.

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The vehicle lost control and crashed in the area of Holt Avenue and Lenox Street.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

In custody

What we know:

The driver, a 19-year-old man, is under arrest for fleeing an officer, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI causing great bodily harm and operating without a license causing great bodily harm.