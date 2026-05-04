West Allis police chase, crash in Milwaukee; suspect tased and arrested

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The Brief A person was arrested following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday morning, May 4. West Allis police say they were executing a search warrant in Milwaukee near 10th and Locust when the suspect showed up, and then fled in a vehicle. A police chase ensued, which ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The suspect was arrested.



A police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday, May 4, with officers firing a Taser at the suspect and then arresting them.

Search warrant and police chase

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, West Allis police officers were executing a search warrant near 10th and Locust in Milwaukee on Monday morning and the suspect was not at the location. However, the suspect did later show up and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

A police chase started which ended in a crash with another vehicle near the area of 10th and Locust.

The suspect ran from the crash scene and was taken into custody after an officer fired a Taser at them.

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The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of what were reported to be minor injuries.

What we don't know:

West Allis police did not provide any more details on the nature of the search warrant they were executing in Milwaukee, and say the investigation is ongoing.