West Allis police chase; 3 teens in custody

article

Three teens were arrested after leading West Allis police on a chase in a stolen car on Saturday morning, March 11.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 66th and National around 3 a.m. The vehicle refused to stop, and the chase began. The fleeing vehicle headed west on Greenfield then north on 70th and stopped after it went down a dead-end near Main Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police arrested two 17-year-olds and 16-year-olds from Milwaukee. Officials said a firearm was found inside the vehicle, which was stolen out of Milwaukee. Another firearm was found along the route the teens took.