West Allis man charged with child porn; thousands of images, videos found

article

The Brief A West Allis has been charged with possession of child porn. Mark Pollock faces five felony counts. Prosecutors say police found thousands of images and videos on hard drives in his home after a search warrant was executed.



A West Allis man has been charged with possession of child pornography, accused of having thousands of images and thousands of videos across multiple hard drives.

69-year-old Mark Pollock faces five felony counts of possession of child pornography (no mugshot available as Pollock is currently out of custody).

Initial cybertip

What we know:

According to the complaint, in April 2025, a West Allis detective got a cybertip from Microsoft Bing about child sexual abuse materia (CSAM, commonly referred to as child porn) being uploaded back in February.

The upload was traced back to an IP address linked to an AT&T customer, identified as the defendant, Mark Pollock, at his home in West Allis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Records check and previous tip from 2011

What we know:

During a records check, the detective discovered a previous case involving Pollock. Back in 2011, an anonymous handwritten letter was sent directly to the "WI Department of Justice Criminal Investigations," saying that Pollock is "in possession of naked pictures of boys and girls" among other accusations.

The complaint goes on to say agents from the DOJ interviewed Pollock at the time, who said he had no idea why someone would make that complaint. He said one time he got an email advertising adult porn, and when he clicked on it, he was taken to a website with what appeared to be child porn and he exited out. Pollock also said his credit card was hacked and was apparently used to make purchases on a child porn website.

Pollock let DOJ agents search some of his computers, but not the computer in the basement. The searches did not reveal any child porn, per the complaint.

September 2025 meeting

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say the West Allis detective met with Pollock at his home to talk about potential thefts. Pollock said he and his wife are the only people who live in the home and have been living there for about 20 years.

The detective noted Pollock's wife would not be physically able to go down into the basement due to a medical condition.

Search warrant executed

What we know:

In December 2025, police executed a search warrant at Pollock's West Allis home. Police announced their presence many times, but no one answered the door, so police ended up breaching the door. Once inside, police found Pollock and his wife in the living room.

The complaint states that police found a "massive" amount of child porn, including:

A Blue Seagate 500GB hard drive containing 840 photos and six videos

Another Seagate 500GB hard drive containing 542 photos

Another Seagate 500GB hard drive containing 6,810 photos and 36 videos

A Blue Seagate 2TB hard drive containing 401 photos and 1,388 videos

Five videos from the 2TB drive were used as the basis for the five felony counts. The complaint notes that the discoveries are notable, but "do not exhaust the entirety of what was located."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pollock's statements to police

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that police conducted a mirandized interview with Pollock. When detectives asked why Pollock was viewing this stuff, he replied, "I don't know. Just is." He said he transferred files from the blue drive and "hasn't even looked at it."

Pollock was asked why he had the content, and he said he "was curious." He said he was curious about what child pornography was all about and said he started looking at it "a little bit here and there and then I just stopped" and "I don't know why…I didn't get of it."

Pollock said he last transferred the files about a year ago and, after some discussion, agreed that he viewed child pornography from 2021-2024 but "not all the time," per the complaint.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Pollock is currently out of custody and has his initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.