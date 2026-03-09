West Allis crash near 96th and Lapham; at least 3 parked cars hit
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a driver hit several parked cars in West Allis on Sunday night, March 8.
What we know:
West Allis police were called out to the area of 96th and Lapham around 9 p.m.
Officers are still determining how many cars were struck and the cause of the crash. So far, it appears that at least three cars have been hit.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.