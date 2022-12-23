West Allis car, train crash; driver taken to hospital

article

A car-versus-train crash in West Allis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 23.

West Allis police said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Beloit Road and Mobile Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car lost control on the road and slid through the railroad crossing gate – colliding with a train.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver and sole occupant of the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No other cars were involved in the crash, police said.



