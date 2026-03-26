Weezer to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 7

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The Brief Weezer will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 7. The band will be joined by special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups. Tickets will be available starting March 31.



Weezer with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 7.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi, Verizon, Mastercard, American Express, and Weezer fan club presale beginning on Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at Weezer.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10 AM until Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

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For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Weezer The Gathering tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer.

The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m.. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.