We Energies power outages, Tuesday restoration continues
MILWAUKEE - With another round of severe weather on the way, We Energies crews are continuing to restore power after severe weather left tens of thousands of customers in the dark early Tuesday.
Restoration efforts | 3:55 p.m. update
By the numbers:
More than 51,000 We Energies customers were without power on Tuesday morning, according to the utility's outage map. Crews restored service for roughly 45,000 customers as of around 3:40 p.m.
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The backstory:
All of Wisconsin was under the threat of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. Overnight storms knocked down trees and power lines and, in some cases, snapped power poles, leading to widespread outages.
What's next:
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The FOX6 Weather Experts expect storms to redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening – with tornadoes, hail, wind gusts and flash flooding among the concerns.
Report a power outage
What you can do:
We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.
We Energies safety tips
What you can do:
For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions
Schools closed
Local perspective:
Pewaukee schools were closed Tuesday due to a campus-wide power outage. Milwaukee High School of the Arts also closed due to a power outage.
Additionally, the Whitewater Unified School District had a two-hour delay due to power lines being down and some of their schools being without power.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from We Energies, the National Weather Services, the noted school districts and the FOX6 Weather Experts.