Thousands without power Friday after storms hit southeast Wisconsin

The Brief We Energies crews are working to restore power after severe weather in Wisconsin. Kenosha County saw the most outages, followed by Racine County. Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.



The We Energies outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power Friday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

Power outages

What we know:

Kenosha County is seeing the most outages, followed by Racine County. So far, We Energies has restored power to more than 27,000 customers.

"Some of the worst damage we are seeing is in Racine County and Kenosha County. High winds or a possible tornado took down 50 to 60 power poles and miles of power lines," We Energies said. "Crews will be working to rebuild the large section of the grid along Highway 142 that was damaged in that area."

Due to the power outages, the Kenosha County Sheriff's front counter and the Kenosha County Circuit Courthouse were closed Friday.

Storm damage

Dig deeper:

Severe storms moved through southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday night, June 11, leaving damage behind.

A DOT camera tracked a fast-moving, tornado-warned storm pushing east across I-94 in Kenosha County.

The National Weather Service reported an observed tornado touchdown in the area, with teams expected to survey and confirm the full extent of the storm damage over the coming days.

In Racine County, downed power lines were blocking the roadway Friday morning on US 45 just north of WIS 142 in Union Grove.

US 45 just north of WIS 142, Union Grove

Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

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We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

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