We Energies peregrine falcon chicks need a name, you can help

article

The Brief You can help name the next generation of peregrine falcon chicks hosted by We Energies. This year, customers will vote to name the chicks after their favorite news anchors. Name voting ends on May 5.



We Energies is naming the next generation of peregrine falcon chicks. This year, customers will vote to name the chicks after their favorite news anchors.

Naming peregrine falcon chicks

What you can do:

The names with the most votes will be given to the falcon chicks that hatch at We Energies power plants in the coming days.

This year's options for FOX6 News include:

Flyin' Kramp in honor of Brian Kramp

Donavian Long in honor of Donovan Long

Hayley Glider in honor of Hayley Spitler

Ted Perrygrine in honor of Ted Perry

Tom Squawks in honor of Tom Wachs

Rob Flieswell in honor of Rob Haswell

Stephanie Airy-chello in honor of Stephanie Barichello

Mary Soarer Smith in honor of Mary Stoker Smith

Derica Wing-iams in honor of Derica Williams

Carl Featherbaugh in honor of Carl Deffenbaugh

Kim Birdphy in honor of Kim Murphy

Gino Falcone in honor of Gino Salomone

Beak Handelman in honor of Ben Handelman

Chickola Junewicz in honor of Nikola Junewicz

Tim Van Talon in honor of Tim Van Vooren

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

To check out the full list of news anchors from every station, click here.

Voting

What we know:

You can vote as many times as you’d like between now and Tuesday, May 5, to make sure your favorite news anchor wins naming rights.