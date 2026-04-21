We Energies peregrine falcon chicks need a name, you can help
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MILWAUKEE - We Energies is naming the next generation of peregrine falcon chicks. This year, customers will vote to name the chicks after their favorite news anchors.
Naming peregrine falcon chicks
What you can do:
The names with the most votes will be given to the falcon chicks that hatch at We Energies power plants in the coming days.
This year's options for FOX6 News include:
- Flyin' Kramp in honor of Brian Kramp
- Donavian Long in honor of Donovan Long
- Hayley Glider in honor of Hayley Spitler
- Ted Perrygrine in honor of Ted Perry
- Tom Squawks in honor of Tom Wachs
- Rob Flieswell in honor of Rob Haswell
- Stephanie Airy-chello in honor of Stephanie Barichello
- Mary Soarer Smith in honor of Mary Stoker Smith
- Derica Wing-iams in honor of Derica Williams
- Carl Featherbaugh in honor of Carl Deffenbaugh
- Kim Birdphy in honor of Kim Murphy
- Gino Falcone in honor of Gino Salomone
- Beak Handelman in honor of Ben Handelman
- Chickola Junewicz in honor of Nikola Junewicz
- Tim Van Talon in honor of Tim Van Vooren
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
To check out the full list of news anchors from every station, click here.
Voting
What we know:
You can vote as many times as you’d like between now and Tuesday, May 5, to make sure your favorite news anchor wins naming rights.
CLICK HERE to VOTE
The Source: The information in this post was provided by We Energies.