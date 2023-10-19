We Energies, law enforcement team up to stop scams

article

We Energies on Thursday, Oct. 19 is partnering with police and sheriff’s departments across the state to share the warning signs of utility scams on social media.

The goal is to flood newsfeeds with this important information — and keep anyone else from falling victim.

Pay attention to these red flags

Scammers are relentless. They may:

Pretend to be from We Energies by spoofing caller ID to display "We Energies" or using a recording that sounds authentic.

Threaten to turn off your energy in a short amount of time.

Demand immediate payment — often with a prepaid debit card, third-party digital payment app like Zelle or Venmo, or an unusual payment method such as cryptocurrency.

Buy sponsored posts on search engines with We Energies’ name. Be careful — scammers use these to get you to call a fake phone number and share sensitive information.

"If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up! It’s not rude; it’s safe," We Eneriges says.



What you can do

Call We Energies at 800-242-9137 if you have questions about a call, email or text you’ve received. Contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.



