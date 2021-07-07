We Energies wants dog pictures for safe digging campaign

article

We Energies is looking for an "ambassa-dog" to star in a safe digging campaign, the utility provider announced Wednesday, July 7.

Customers are invited to participate in the contest and submit high-quality pictures of their dog online for entry before July 14.

To enter:

Take a picture of your dog digging in his/her favorite place Fill out this form before 11:59 p.m. July 13

As We Energies narrows down the submissions, people will be able to vote for the top dog among a list of finalists. The winner will be featured in an advertisement unveiled at We Energies' Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair, as well as in safe digging awareness campaigns all year long.

Whether planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least three days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked — and to keep you and your family safe.

