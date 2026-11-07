The Brief The 2026 We Energies Cookie Book is now available for download. Physical copies will be distributed at giveaway events in Milwaukee and Appleton on Saturday, Nov. 7. The 98th-anniversary edition features 38 recipes from Wisconsin home bakers.



The 2026 We Energies Cookie Book debuted online earlier this week, but you can grab a free physical copy on Saturday.

Wisconsin tradition

The backstory:

We Energies first published the Cookie Book in 1928 to promote electric appliances. Since then, the guide has grown into a beloved statewide tradition for the holiday season.

Cookie Book giveaway events

The Details:

We Energies will hand out copies of the 98th-anniversary edition on Saturday, Nov. 7, at American Family Field in Milwaukee and Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. The giveaways will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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If you can't make it to either stadium, you can download the book online or pick it up at other community events across the state throughout November.

Delicious treats and baking tips

Local perspective:

This year’s book features 38 recipes and practical baking tips from Wisconsin home bakers.

"I always sift my flour and dry ingredients. It makes a huge difference in the final product," said Sharon Zawicki from Muskego. You can find her Mimi’s Sugar Cookies on page 6.

Kenosha’s own Letitia Trathen shares her Crispy Oatmeal Cherry Cookies on page 16 and swears by a little preparation: "Before I even start baking, I make sure all my ingredients are measured and ready."