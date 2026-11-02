2026 We Energies Cookie Book available now; how to get yours

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The Brief The 2026 We Energies Cookie Book is now available. This year’s Cookie Book features 38 delicious recipes from Wisconsin home bakers. This edition marks the 98th anniversary of the We Energies Cookie Book.



Get ready for the holidays! The 2026 We Energies Cookie Book was released on Monday, Nov. 2, kicking off the festive season.

Delicious treats

The Details:

This year’s Cookie Book features 38 recipes from Wisconsin home bakers, along with their best baking tips and advice to make your holiday spirits bright.

"I always sift my flour and dry ingredients. It makes a huge difference in the final product," says Sharon Zawicki from Muskego. She submitted Mimi’s Sugar Cookies found on Page 6.

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"Kenosha’s own Letitia Trathen swears by a little preparation: "Before I even start baking, I make sure all my ingredients are measured and ready." You can find her Crispy Oatmeal Cherry Cookies on page 16."

Get your Cookie Book

The 2026 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online Monday Nov. 2, starting at 8 a.m.

The book will also be available at events statewide throughout November.

Pick up a free copy at our signature events Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at American Family Field in Milwaukee or Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton.

First published in 1928 to promote electric appliances, the We Energies Cookie Book celebrates its 98th anniversary this year.