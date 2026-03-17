WBC final brings pride for Venezuelan Waukesha restaurant owner

The Brief The World Baseball Classic championship game featured Team USA and Venezuela in Miami, with Venezuela winning 3-2. A Waukesha Venezuelan restaurant owner says the matchup brings together baseball and his home country. The owner of Arepanita's says he is proud to see Venezuelan players on the field while sharing his country’s food with local fans.



The World Baseball Classic championship brought fans together Tuesday night, March 17, as Venezuela defeated Team USA 3-2 to win its first title, creating a special moment for a Waukesha restaurant owner with ties to both teams.

Local perspective:

Some Milwaukee fans gathered at Tom's Watch Bar, while a local restaurant owner said the matchup felt personal.

At Arepanita's in Waukesha, owner Francisco Mohamed kept the championship game on a laptop while serving homemade Venezuelan food.

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"I feel very proud of my cuisine. It’s very unique," said Mohamed.

What they're saying:

Mohamed said the championship game brought together several parts of his life.

"It is going to be a pretty tough game because both teams are my favorite," he said.

Mohamed is originally from Venezuela but now lives and works in Wisconsin. He has also cooked food for the Milwaukee Brewers, connecting him to the local baseball community.

Many of his customers Tuesday were baseball fans stopping in to watch the game while trying Venezuelan cuisine.

"They want to taste the Venezuela cuisine [and] in the meantime, they are watching the game," said Mohamed.

The matchup also highlights Venezuelan players connected to the Brewers.

"Double sharing, you know – I mean to see Chourio, Contreras, the new pitcher Zerpa, it’s amazing," said Mohamed.

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Big picture view:

Venezuela's championship win marked the country’s first WBC title. While he appreciates both teams, Mohamed says his heart is still with his home country.

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"For us, baseball is, you know, life," he said. "As you know recently with the political situation and all that stuff, we really need something to share."

Despite political tensions, Mohamed says the game shows how sports can bring people together.

"No matter who is going to win tonight – baseball for everybody," said Mohamed.