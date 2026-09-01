Ribbon cutting ceremony for Wauwatosa STEM grand re-opening
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday in Wauwatosa for a new independent public charter school. Wauwatosa STEM is celebrating a grand re-opening after the school board decided not to extend its contract last year.
What we know:
After what has been a year of uncertainty about if and when students will return to Wauwatosa STEM School, back in April 2025, the Wauwatosa School Board voted not to renew the charter school's contract.
The school contract expired in June of this year. Since then, the question remained of what is next.
The school has recorded high testing scores among students, and parents have described it as immersive and hands-on.
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Heading into this school year, the school said it is not closing its doors and instead opening as an independent public charter authorized by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Application and attendance is voluntary and there is no tuition. The school is open to students from 4K to sixth grade.
Last year, the Wauwatosa School Board said it looks forward to opening a Discovery Lab, another STEM-focused school.
Tuesday morning, Wauwatosa STEM School is expected to start welcoming students around 8 a.m.
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Wauwatosa School Board and Wauwatosa STEM School.