Wauwatosa police investigate road rage incident; I-41 and Capitol

article

The Brief A driver fired multiple shots at another vehicle following a collision near I-41 and Capitol Drive on Tuesday afternoon, April 7. Before the gunfire, a vehicle hit construction barrels and sideswiped a second car. The shooter fled the scene and remains at large, Wauwatosa police say.



Wauwatosa police are investigating what they called a road rage incident that happened between two vehicles in the area of I-41 and Capitol Drive on Tuesday afternoon, April 7.

Road rage incident

What we know:

Officials said shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle struck several construction barrels before sideswiping a second vehicle. That resulted in a crash.

After the collision, the driver of the first vehicle fired multiple shots at the other vehicle, striking it twice.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the first vehicle then drove away from the scene while the vehicle that was struck reported the incident.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody at this time, officials said.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has relevant information to call the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430 to speak with investigators.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials noted this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.