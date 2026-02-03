The Brief Wauwatosa police said a wanted man was arrested after a series of incidents. Police said the man led police on multiple chases, stole a squad and injured officers. The incident ended with a crash in Brookfield, after which the man was arrested.



The Wauwatosa Police Department said a wanted man was arrested after he led police on multiple chases, stole a squad car and crashed into officers – injuring four of them – on Tuesday.

Wauwatosa police chase

What we know:

It all started just after 10 a.m. Wauwatosa police said an officer was on patrol at Mayfair Mall and saw a 26-year-old man, who mall security had asked to leave the property. An officer advised the man to leave, and he got into a white minivan.

Police checked the minivan's license plate and determined it had been involved in a domestic incident and police chase in Oak Creek earlier Tuesday morning, as well as a separate pursuit involving Brown Deer police.

The man locked himself inside the minivan and drove away. An officer tried to stop the minivan, police said, but the man fled – sparking another chase.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police scene near Lilly Road and North Avenue, Brookfield

The chase headed north on Mayfair Road until the suspect made a U-turn and drove to North Avenue, where he headed west toward Brookfield. Additional officers "contained the vehicle" near 116th Street.

Police said the suspect then got out of the minivan and ran to an unoccupied Wauwatosa Police Department squad and got in as officers tried to arrest him. He then put the squad in reverse, knocking several officers to the ground and hitting an occupied Wauwatosa police squad.

The suspect then led officers on another pursuit in the now-stolen squad. It stretched down North Avenue into Brookfield, where police said the suspect drove through side streets and yards until crashing into another Wauwatosa police squad near San Fernando Drive.

After that crash, the suspect tried to run again but was taken into custody. Viewer video captured a person in fluorescent clothing running from the cops, who then tackled the person.

"It happened really quickly. We kind of saw like 20-plus cop cars come down North Avenue and then, a minute later, kind of turn around and come back this way, which is when we saw the two cop cars collide, and then the chase after that," said witness Mia Geiger.

"Very safe place for us, so this was out of the ordinary for sure," said witness Sarah Wilhelm.

The suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but did not report any injuries. Four Wauwatosa police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police determined the suspect had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants out through the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, as well as a West Allis Police Department municipal warrant.

The man's identity, and what he was wanted for, were not released.

Open investigation

What's next:

The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation, which remains open. The Brookfield Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

The earlier domestic violence incident and pursuit in Oak Creek, as well as the pursuit in Brown Deer, remain under review. Criminal charges in all cases are expected to be referred to the district attorney's office.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said it will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including what led to the suspect getting into and taking control of a police squad.

In a statement, Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said: "Today, a law-breaking and violent offender decided to flee from police, resist arrest, and take a squad car, all to prevent being held accountable for his actions. The suspect’s disregard for the safety of the community, our officers, and himself, required our officers to hold him accountable. I am proud of the officers of the Wauwatosa Police Department for their tireless dedication to public safety."