Wauwatosa police chase; driver tossed narcotics from window, crashed

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The Brief Wauwatosa police arrested a suspect following a vehicle pursuit that began Tuesday night near Sherman and Center. During the chase, the driver discarded narcotics from the window before crashing the vehicle near 24th and McKinley. Officers captured the suspect on foot after he fled the crash site.



Wauwatosa police were engaged in a police chase that started near Sherman and Center on Tuesday evening, May 12. That chase ended with an arrest.

Wauwatosa police chase

What we know:

Officials said it was around 8 p.m. Tuesday when officers spotted a vehicle owned by a person with an outstanding arrest warrant. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused to pull over and a police chase began.

During the pursuit, the driver threw narcotics out of the car window, officials said.

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Stop sticks were used to disable the suspect’s tires, and the suspect crashed in an alley near 24th and McKinley and ran away. Officers chased the man on foot and eventually took him into custody near 26th and Galena.

Officials said fentanyl and THC were recovered.

What's next:

The suspect was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.