Wauwatosa police chase; driver hits 3 vehicles, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle near 104th and North on Friday, Feb. 24.

Officers saw a stolen vehicle near 124th and Capitol around 12:30 p.m. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene.

The chase involved six main streets: Capitol Dr, Burleigh St, Center St, Menomonee River Pkwy, Swan Blvd, and North Ave.

The stolen vehicle caused a crash near 104th and North. The vehicle struck three vehicles, but no one was injured.

The chase entered the Mayfair Mall parking lot, and tire deflation devices were used to slow the vehicle down. The chase ended near Mayfair and Menomonee River Parkway.

Officers took two people into custody.