Wauwatosa pursuit; 5 taken into custody, suspected marijuana recovered

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The Brief Wauwatosa police were involved in a pursuit on Sunday night, April 19. Five people were taken into custody. Suspected marijuana was recovered from inside the vehicle.



Five people were taken into custody following a police chase in Wauwatosa on Sunday night, April 19.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, around 9 p.m. officers spotted a suspicious vehicle without license plates that was also believed to be involved with drug activity.

Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Mayfair Road and Townsend Street. The vehicle failed to stop and officers initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, a tire deflation device was deployed to slow the vehicle.

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The pursuit ended near 42nd and Hampton. Five occupants ran from the vehicle.

Arrests made

What we know:

All five subjects were taken into custody without incident. Suspected marijuana was recovered from inside the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.