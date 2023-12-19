Vehicle strikes Wauwatosa pedestrian, driver stayed at scene

article

A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street in Wauwatosa on Monday night, Dec. 18.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Mayfair and Watertown Plank. Police said a vehicle was headed north on Mayfair Road and tried to turn left onto westbound Watertown Plank Road.

The pedestrian was crossing on the west side of the intersection, police said, when they were hit.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with what police said appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Mayfair Road northbound were temporarily closed.