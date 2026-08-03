Wauwatosa mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, more cases likely

The Brief Mosquitoes in Wauwatosa recently tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time since tracking began in June. West Nile virus has been detected in four Wisconsin counties this year, though no human cases are reported. Peak season occurs in August and September as mosquitoes feed on infected birds and spread the virus.



The weather this time of year brings out one of the most annoying insects. Mosquitoes seem to be everywhere and they are carrying disease.

West Nile was recently found in mosquitoes in Wauwatosa. An expert says more cases are likely.

Mosquito

West Nile virus detected

What we know:

"We’re entering the weeks where the West Nile Virus is magnified enough in our environment where we’re going to start seeing cases of it," said Tony Gustin, also known as "The Bug Whisperer."

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The Wauwatosa Health Department said mosquitoes collected there recently tested positive for the West Nile virus. They are the first in Wauwatosa to test positive for the disease since tracking began in June. West Nile has been detected in four counties in the state this year.

West Nile virus cases

"The life cycle is pretty amazing for the West Nile virus," Gustin said. "Birds being the biggest host for the disease."

Gustin is an entomologist in the area. He said there will likely be even more cases as mosquitoes feed on infected birds.

"Between the birds and the mosquitoes going back and forth," Gustin said. "In August and September, this is our peak season for it."

The insects are most active at dusk and dawn. There have been no human cases so far this year.

The perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes

Keeping yourself safe

What you can do:

The best way to keep the disease away is with repellent – covering up with clothes – and keeping places dry.

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"The type of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus, like stagnant, dirty, organic water," Gustin said.

Insect repellant

Good advice to avoid a bite.

"We live with mosquitoes," Gustin said. "There’s no getting away from it."

No human cases of West Nile have been found in Wisconsin so far this year. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says on average 19 cases of the disease are reported in the state each year. Most people with the disease do not show symptoms.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.