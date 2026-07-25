Wauwatosa hit-and-runs, squad car hit; 1 critically injured, 2 arrested

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The Brief Three vehicle incidents, including two crashes, ended in two arrests and left one woman critically injured in Wauwatosa late Friday night, July 24. Police responded to two hit-and-runs before a squad car was hit on the scene. Both suspects were arrested and charged with OWIs.



Three vehicle incidents, including two crashes, ended in two arrests and left one woman critically injured in Wauwatosa late Friday night, July 24.

Wauwatosa police responded to two hit-and-runs before a squad car was hit on the scene.

Mayfair and Menomonee River Parkway

What we know:

Wauwatosa police responded to a hit-and-run crash Friday at around 11:58 p.m. The 911 caller was sideswiped by a Ford F-250 traveling the wrong way on Mayfair Road. The caller followed the truck as it continued driving the wrong way.

Mayfair and Watertown Plank

The Ford then hit a Pontiac Vibe, causing it to roll over.

The Pontiac driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 46-year-old man from Eagle, fled the crash scene but was later arrested. During the investigation, he became uncooperative and resisted officers.

He is being charged with OWI causing injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle while suspended, causing great bodily harm and battery to health care providers.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to reconstruct the crash.

Mayfair and Walnut

A responding squad car parked near Mayfair and Walnut with its lights on was also hit by a Mercury sedan.

The driver, a 28-year-old Pleasant Prairie man, was arrested and charged with OWI.

The investigation into these incidents is still ongoing.