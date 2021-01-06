Wauwatosa EMS staff now receiving 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

EMS staff within the Wauwatosa Fire Department are now receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is responsible for coordinating logistics and allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Wauwatosa Health Department is working with local and state partners to get the job done.

"The Wauwatosa Health Department has enrolled as a vaccinator and is working on plans to receive and administer vaccines in 2021. Our team has been working hard over the past 10 months to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are excited to play a role in this first step toward ending it. We have ongoing communication with DHS and will follow their guidance for vaccine distribution," said Laura Stephens, Interim Health Officer.

Wauwatosa EMS receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Right now, we are in Phase 1A of the vaccine prioritization guidelines. This phase includes health care workers and residents and staff of long term care facilities. The first doses in Wisconsin are going to frontline health care providers and skilled nursing facility staff and residents.

Advertisement

Phase 1B will likely include persons aged ≥75 years and non–health care frontline essential workers.