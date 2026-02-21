article

The Brief A Wauwatosa mother's car was stolen from her apartment complex parking lot. It has created a challenge getting her daughter to and from cancer treatments. Wauwatosa police ask anyone with information to give them a call.



A Wauwatosa mother is trying to figure out what to do after her car – the primary way she got her 4-year-old daughter to and from cancer treatments – was stolen from her apartment complex parking lot last week.

What they're saying:

"There was no glass or anything on the ground, so that was a little weird, and it didn't hit me – my only focus was, 'Let's get ready for Ava's appointment,'" said Alexandrea Buer. "I feel like that made me really emotional, I think that was the hardest day."

The mother of three said her tan 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE not only got her family around, but served as a lifeline for her 4-year-old daughter Ava, who was diagnosed with leukemia in June.

"Made our life hit the ground when it was already – we're already trying to come up, we're already trying to make the best of it," she said. "I feel like having the car stolen, it's like starting all over – and where do you start?"

Alexandrea Buer with her kids

In an already challenging time, Buer said getting Ava to her life-saving treatments is nearly impossible. For now, she said she is grateful for the help friends and family have offered, but she is hopeful she can get her car back.

"We're almost through the worst time of it right now, so we're trying to take advantage of every moment that she can go do something fun, that she has energy to go to, and that really hit me. I don't even have the transportation to do that," she said.

What you can do:

Buer said there are cameras in the parking lot, but it's hard to make out the video. Wauwatosa police ask anyone with information to give them a call.

"Stealing someone's car, you don't know what they're going through, you don't know their daily struggles," she said.