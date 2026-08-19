Wauwatosa bank robbery, suspect arrested in Milwaukee

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The Brief A 33-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested in connection with a Saturday bank robbery in Wauwatosa. The robbery happened at the PNC bank near 124th and North. Officers arrested the suspect after executing a search warrant and recovered several pieces of evidence from the house.



A Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Wauwatosa back on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The 33-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Saturday bank robbery

The backstory:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, on Saturday at around 1 p.m. officers responded to the PNC Bank at 124th and North for a report of a robbery. According to initial reports, a person entered the bank, demanded money from employees, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was shown or implied during the robbery.

Wauwatosa officers and investigators immediately began reviewing evidence, using technology, and following leads. Those efforts quickly identified a suspect.

Search warrant and arrest

What we know:

The Wauwatosa Police Special Response Team and investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Milwaukee around 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrested the suspect and recovered several pieces of evidence from the house.

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The suspect will be taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days. At this time, no other suspects are believed to be involved, and there is no danger to the public.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly proud of the officers’ and investigators’ efforts and the quick resolution to arrest the suspect in this case," said Wauwatosa Chief James MacGillis. "Robberies can have a lasting impact on a community, creating fear and making people question their sense of safety. The Wauwatosa Police remain steadfast in providing dedicated service and protection for all. This case demonstrates that commitment."

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers.