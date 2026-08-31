Attempted armed robbery at Mayfair Mall; police seek to ID suspect
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at Mayfair Mall.
Attempted armed robbery
What we know:
Police say the incident occurred near the Mayfair Mall food court on Friday, July 17, at approximately 7:29 p.m., when the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded their cell phone.
The suspect is described as a male, black, 16–18 years old, 5’10" tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts with white writing on the legs, and black and white athletic shoes.
The suspect was also carrying a black backpack with a shark-teeth design on the front.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.