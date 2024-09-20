2022 Waupun prison drug overdose death, woman charged

article

A Madison woman is now accused in connection to a 2022 drug overdose death at Waupun Correctional Institution.

Court records show 37-year-old Janelle Hill is charged with first-degree reckless homicide (deliver drugs). She posted cash bond of $500 on Friday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began after the inmate's June 2022 drug overdose death. An autopsy found the victim had latex balloons that contained a suspected mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

The balloons became "compromised while in the victim's body," the sheriff's office said. The victim died of drug toxicity.

Hill delivered the balloons to the victim during a visit on the day before his death, the sheriff's office said.