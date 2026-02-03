'Random acts of violence' in Gurnee; Waukesha woman arrested

article

The Brief A Waukesha woman was arrested in Illinois after police say she hit two pedestrians in a parking lot before engaging in a physical altercation. A 60-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were hit by the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital. Police say the woman also used a large butcher knife to strike a vehicle window and slash a tire.



A 25-year-old Waukesha woman was arrested in Gurnee, Illinois on Monday, Feb. 2 after police say she hit two pedestrians with her car in a parking lot before using a butcher knife to strike a vehicle window and slash a tire. The incident with the butcher knife led to a physical altercation.

Pedestrians hit

The backstory:

According to the Gurnee Police Department, shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Gurnee Mills Mall for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in a parking lot.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling through a parking lot when it hit a 79-year-old man who was standing near his vehicle. The driver then hit a second person, a 60-year-old woman.

The 79-year-old man sustained serious injuries. The 60-year-old woman sustained an ankle injury.

Physical altercation

Dig deeper:

While officers were searching the area for the driver, a Gurnee police officer spotted a man and a woman fighting near Grand Avenue and Gurnee Mills Circle.

After ordering them to separate, police say the woman "aggressively approached the officer," prompting the deployment of a taser. The woman was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed the woman taken into custody was the driver involved in the earlier pedestrian crashes. The driver was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Waukesha.

Investigators determined that after the woman fled the pedestrian crash scene, she entered a nearby parking lot where she approached a man seated inside his vehicle.

Police say the woman used a large butcher knife to strike the vehicle’s window and then slashed the driver's side tire. When the man exited his vehicle, a physical struggle ensued.

The man sustained several lacerations to his hands but was able to disarm the woman and restrain her until police arrived.

What they're saying:

"All involved incidents appear to be connected and appear to be random acts of violence. There is no ongoing threat to the public related to these events," said the Gurnee Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing. Charges are pending at this time.