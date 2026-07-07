Waukesha 2-vehicle crash on Grandview Boulevard; driver arrested for OWI
WAUKESHA, Wis. - One person was arrested for OWI following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha on Monday night, July 6.
Two-vehicle crash
What we know:
According to the City of Waukesha Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Grandview Boulevard near Golf Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles collided in a near head-on crash on N. Grandview Boulevard.
All occupants involved sustained injuries and were transported for medical treatment.
One driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.
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The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the investigation and conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene.
Grandview Boulevard was closed in the area of the crash while investigators processed the scene. The roads are now open.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Waukesha Police Department.