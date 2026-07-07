Waukesha 2-vehicle crash on Grandview Boulevard; driver arrested for OWI

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The Brief Waukesha police are investigating a crash that happened Monday night, July 6. Two vehicles collided shortly after 11 p.m. on Grandview Boulevard near Golf Road. One driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.



One person was arrested for OWI following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha on Monday night, July 6.

Two-vehicle crash

What we know:

According to the City of Waukesha Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Grandview Boulevard near Golf Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles collided in a near head-on crash on N. Grandview Boulevard.

All occupants involved sustained injuries and were transported for medical treatment.

One driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.

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The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the investigation and conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene.

Grandview Boulevard was closed in the area of the crash while investigators processed the scene. The roads are now open.