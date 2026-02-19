Waukesha standoff; man charged after October shooting, $34K damage

The Brief A man has been charged in the October standoff that happened at the Wisconsin House in downtown Waukesha. Police say 31-year-old Sadrach Acevedo Davalos fired multiple shots and barricaded himself inside his room. Cleanup costs from blood damage surpassed $34,000, according to the property manager.



New details are emerging months after a standoff in downtown Waukesha left a property owner with tens of thousands of dollars in cleanup costs.

What we know:

The incident happened in October at the Wisconsin House. Viewer video from that night shows police carrying a suspect out of the building after a standoff.

When Jason Evans heard gunshots from the room next door, he called the police.

"Seven shots went off. Just like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam," Evans said. "When gunshots go off – it scares you a little bit."

Investigators say 31-year-old Sadrach Acevedo Davalos of Waukesha was inside his room when he fired gunshots. Renters in two neighboring units told police that had the shots gone through their walls minutes earlier, both would have been standing in the gunfire’s path.

Sadrach Acevedo Davalos

Tactical units tried to get Acevedo Davalos to respond to commands, but investigators say he barricaded his door. At one point, police reported hearing him singing or yelling angrily.

After about 45 minutes, officers forced the door open.

What they're saying:

Police say Acevedo Davalos was covered in blood and had shot both of his feet.

"There was a lot of blood," said Evans.

He said the blood in the room and hallway was extensive, taking days to clean up.

The property manager told FOX6 by phone that cleanup costs surpassed $34,000, most of it related to blood removal.

"He was definitely an oddball kid," Evans said.

It is unclear what happened to Acevedo Davalos after he was taken to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Acevedo Davalos was charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony criminal damage to property.

He made his initial appearance in court Monday. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

He is due back in court next week.

